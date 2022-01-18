Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,795,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $79,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000.

DFAT traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,020. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85.

