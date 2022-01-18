Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Diodes worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,687,411 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD stock opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.21. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $471.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

