Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 31,096 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 550% compared to the average daily volume of 4,784 call options.

TECL stock traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,641. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $91.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 177.4% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $123,000.

