disBalancer Price Tops $0.45 on Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $112,107.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00059219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00068452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,087.75 or 0.07443292 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.57 or 0.99736950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00066937 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007687 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,249,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,749,592 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

