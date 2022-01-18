Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $13.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

DFS stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.05. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $81.27 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.61.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

