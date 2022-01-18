DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.16

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 11965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 32,057 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.