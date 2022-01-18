Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of DCBO opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. Docebo has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Docebo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Docebo by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,051,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,822,000 after acquiring an additional 631,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Docebo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $16,272,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

