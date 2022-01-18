Dock (DOCK) Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Dock has a market cap of $39.75 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00327011 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dock Profile

DOCK is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 742,855,934 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

