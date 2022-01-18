Dogey-Inu Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Dogey-Inu has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $3,607.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogey-Inu has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00069325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.83 or 0.07455913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,263.49 or 0.99946112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00067215 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007642 BTC.

About Dogey-Inu

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 959,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,595,728,623,263 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogey-Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogey-Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

