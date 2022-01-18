Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 6.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 19.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $8,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.48.

Shares of DG opened at $217.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.53 and its 200-day moving average is $223.75.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

