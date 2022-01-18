Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.92

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 23455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michael Alan Smith acquired 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Doma during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile (NYSE:DOMA)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.