Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Down to $45.23

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.23, but opened at $43.10. Domo shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 1,311 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Get Domo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.75.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.