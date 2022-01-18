Don-key (DON) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and $595,471.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Don-key has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00338671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000874 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003485 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,454,767 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.