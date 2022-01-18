Donut (DONUT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,407.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Donut has a total market cap of $629,717.61 and approximately $3,407.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Donut has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Donut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00059569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.07444811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.19 or 1.00301592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00067311 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

