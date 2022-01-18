Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.72

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $22.72, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.508 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 139.04%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $77,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,850 shares of company stock worth $208,154. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Botty Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $10,586,000. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

