DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) will report sales of $91.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.34 million and the highest is $93.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full year sales of $368.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.22 million to $370.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,500,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,818,000. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDI opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

