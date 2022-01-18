DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of DraftKings worth $683,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 324.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 182,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,525 shares of company stock worth $34,413,940 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DKNG. CBRE Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

DKNG stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

