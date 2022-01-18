Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGNU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,129. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the second quarter valued at $1,848,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 436,475 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,494,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

