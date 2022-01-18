Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $630.50

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630.50 ($8.60) and last traded at GBX 605.50 ($8.26), with a volume of 75570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.40).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.87) to GBX 700 ($9.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Drax Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.88) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 960 ($13.10) to GBX 980 ($13.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 656 ($8.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 582.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 495.70. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -31.59.

In related news, insider Will Gardiner sold 16,667 shares of Drax Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($8.12), for a total value of £99,168.65 ($135,309.93).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

