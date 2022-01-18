Drep [new] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.10 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

