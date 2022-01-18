Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,763,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,910 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.27% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.28. 22,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,490. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $503,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

