Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 47,550 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,550 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.80% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $98,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. 4,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,780. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 119.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

