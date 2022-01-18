Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $41,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,292,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1,122.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $272,140,000 after acquiring an additional 280,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.45.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $6.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.75. The company had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,200. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $230.15 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.74.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

