Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,075 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $78,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

ARE stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.62. 3,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,250. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.37 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

