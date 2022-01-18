Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $69.55 Million Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,545 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.62% of Targa Resources worth $69,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 191.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,710. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 2.88. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock worth $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

