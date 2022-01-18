Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.20% of Williams Companies worth $62,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

