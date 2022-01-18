Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $30,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 241,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth about $2,881,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in CSX by 26.3% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in CSX by 848.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 53,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.03.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. The stock had a trading volume of 382,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

