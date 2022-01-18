Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.27% of Equity Residential worth $82,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 10,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,130. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.88 and a 1 year high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQR. Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.