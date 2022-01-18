Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,803,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,700 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.15% of Apartment Income REIT worth $88,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIRC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,650. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.30. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -382.61%.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.71.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

