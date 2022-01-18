Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 22,550 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,550 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.48% of Extra Space Storage worth $108,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXR traded down $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $199.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,560. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.86 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average of $189.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.44.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

