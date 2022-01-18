Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 59,441 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59,441 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.21. 38,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average of $228.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.