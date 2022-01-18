Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,500 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 1,001,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.9 days.

Shares of DPMLF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 38,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $7.85.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $162.24 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 33.29%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DPMLF. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.