DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

