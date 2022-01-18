Dürr (OTC:DUERF) Price Target Cut to €44.00

Dürr (OTC:DUERF) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($51.14) to €44.00 ($50.00) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nord/LB upgraded Dürr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of DUERF traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79. Dürr has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $49.15.

Dürr AG operates is a mechanical and plant engineering firms. It operates through the following segment: Paint and Final Assembly Systems, Application Technology, Clean Technology Systems, Measuring and Process Systems, and Woodworking Machinery and Systems. The Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans and builds paint systems and final assembly lines for the automotive industry and gives software for the over-arching production control.

