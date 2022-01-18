Dusk Network Price Reaches $0.93 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC on exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $362.81 million and approximately $129.72 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,489,794 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

