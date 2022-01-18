Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 10.9% Higher Over Last Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $39,848.24 and $113,100.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 731,501 coins and its circulating supply is 395,894 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

