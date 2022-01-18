DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $14.68. DZS shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 72,071 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $407.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

