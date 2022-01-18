DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as low as $14.68. DZS shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 72,071 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $407.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in DZS by 316.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter worth $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DZS during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
About DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI)
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
