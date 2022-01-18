e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $98.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00338493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,785 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,585 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

