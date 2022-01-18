E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 37,990 shares.The stock last traded at $9.86 and had previously closed at $9.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $11,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

