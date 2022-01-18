Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,877 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.35% of Everbridge worth $78,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 4.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.65. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,187 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,741,034.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 311 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $44,432.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,952,870 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

