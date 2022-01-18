Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,560 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of EastGroup Properties worth $56,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,058,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 237,405.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 266,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,894 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,991,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,778,000 after buying an additional 161,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,898,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,051,000 after buying an additional 101,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.10.

NYSE EGP opened at $207.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.82. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.