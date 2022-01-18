Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,114 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $87,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after purchasing an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after acquiring an additional 156,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.81.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $531.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.75 and its 200 day moving average is $626.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 487.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.