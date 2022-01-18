Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,309,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,175,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mondelez International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

