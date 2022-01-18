Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,471,500 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9,728.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,486,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471,500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $89,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.