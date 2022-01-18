Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 192,349 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $93,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

MCHP stock opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

