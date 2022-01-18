Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Coupa Software worth $54,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after buying an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after buying an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $138.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.37. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.05.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total transaction of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

