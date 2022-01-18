Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 160,922 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Insulet worth $66,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $242.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

