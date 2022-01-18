Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Celsius worth $62,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 100.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.42. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 26,048 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,876,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

