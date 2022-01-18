Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Shopify worth $92,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,102.91 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,416.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1,456.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.23.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

