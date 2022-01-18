Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $56.91 Million Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,598,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,927 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Clarivate worth $56,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

